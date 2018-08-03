SLV’s three things to do for the weekend of August 3

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from CJOB Morning Show content producer Shannah-Lee Vidal.

1. No passport needed

Get ready ready to take a trip around the world…without having to pack a suitcase!

Week One of Folkorama begins on Sunday with 22 pavilions, including Greek, Polish, and Brazilian.

The International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts names Folklorama as “largest and longest-running multicultural festival of its kind in the world.”

It’s an opportunity to experience the food, music, and history of the some of the many different cultures within Manitoba.

The pavilions are scattered at various venues throughout the city, and feature nightly shows that last around an hour each.

You can see a show, grab a bite to eat, see the cultural display, then head on to a different pavilion and repeat.

This week’s pavilions finish on August 11th, with the Week Two pavilions running from August 12th to 18th.

Admission is $6, plus service fee, for adults, with children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult.

Group multi-pack tickets and VIP tours are also available.

Visit the Folkorama website to see the full list of featured pavilions, and get schedule information, and buy tickets.

2. Become an Icelander

It’s time to break out your viking helmets!

This weekend is all about celebrating Manitoba’s Icelandic heritage.

Outside of Iceland, the largest concentration of Icelanders can be found in the town of Gimli, which is about an hour north of Winnipeg.

That’s where the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba, or Islendingadagurinn, is held each year.

You’ll get too see viking battle re-enactments, giant sandcastles being built, and taste some vinarterta, which is a multi-layered cake with prune filling.

The festival, which began way back in 1890 is on through Monday at various locations within Gimli.

You’l get get a chance to let our your inner viking warrior by

becoming an honourary Icelander, it’s kind of like getting screeched in Newfoundland.

The Icelandic Festival’s Jenna Boholij says it starts by having some dried fish.

“Then you do a shot of brennivín, which is the Icelandic schnapps,” she said.

“You say Islendingadagurinn three times, and you do this while you are dressed as a viking.”

The complete schedule of events can be found on the Icelandic Festival website.

3. Ukrainian heritage

For another enriching cultural experience, why not head out to Dauphin this weekend.

Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival is on through Sunday.

It’s a weekend full of traditional Ukrainian music, dance, and food.

The festival, which is celebrating it’s 50th year, takes at the Selo Ukraina site, which is also home to Dauphin’s Countryfest.

Aside from music and dancing, there are competitions happening to find out who cooks up the best beet borscht and whose grandmother is the best baba.

For more information on Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival website.