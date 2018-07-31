Folklorama showcases the sarangi, dhad during Uncommon Instrument Day

The sarangi and dhad will be on display at Folklorama, and a trio of players stopped in to Global News Tuesday morning – which just happened to be Uncommon Musical Instrument Day.

The dhad is a traditional instrument in Punjab culture, commonly used by Dhadi singers.

The sarangi is known as a short-necked fiddle and is used throughout South Asia.

Gagandeep Gill, Davinder Atwal and Jashandeep Gill have been playing these instruments for a number of years, they said.

The trio will be showcasing the sound of the instruments during Folklorama, which show cases world cultures and music, from August 5 to 10.

The group said the music the instruments create is for all to enjoy.

“Most of the time when we are on stage, we see people watching us and they’re very happy. They’ll clap and they’ll dance. It’s pretty awesome to see people happy,” said Gagandeep.

More information on Folklorama and performance times can be found on their website.

WATCH: Exploring the sarangi and dhad on Global News Morning.