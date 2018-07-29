Abandoned South Vancouver home destroyed in 2-alarm fire

Vancouver fire crews had a busy morning putting down a two-alarm fire in the city’s south side.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Battalion chief Dan Moberg says crews were called around 4:30 a.m. to an abandoned and fenced-in home near Southwest Marine Drive at 57th Avenue.

When they arrived, the home was consumed with flames, he said.

“[It was a] fully-involved abandoned house, [the] difficulties for the house was access to it, there’s venting up around it as the house was abandoned,” he said.

“The hedge on the east side of the house prevented further flame exposure to the neighbouring house.”

Moberg added that a ravine behind the house made the job more difficult for firefighters.

He said no one was in the house when crews arrived, and no one was hurt.

At the peak of the firefighting efforts, Moberg said 27 firefighters were on scene.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire.

A fire investigator is now on scene trying to determine how the fire started.