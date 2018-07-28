Montreal police search for missing 54-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 54-year-old man.

Sylvain Degarie was last seen on Friday at around 5:30 p.m. on Bercy Street in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

Police say Degarie suffers from Alzheimer’s and they fear for his health and safety.

Degarie is 185 cm (or 6’1″) tall and weighs 90 kg (200 lbs).

He has grey hair, blue eyes and a burn on his right forearm, as well as a scar on his right hand.

Police say Degarie expresses himself in French.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt with dark blue shorts.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911, or leave a tip anonymously with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.