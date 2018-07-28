Highland Games kick off in Fredericton

It’s one of the most unique events held in Fredericton during the summer. It’s colorful, loud and full of history and culture.

It’s the annual Highland Games in Fredericton.

“There’s actually a high number of people in New Brunswick who have Scottish or Celtic heritage, Irish, welsh. So it’s really important that we can showcase that here but you don’t have to have Scottish heritage or be Scottish to enjoy the weekend,” explains event organizer Chris Gallant.

The games are being held at the picturesque grounds of Old Government House in Fredericton. It’s an event that draws hundreds of competitors and performers from across Atlantic Canada and Ontario.

“I actually got my very first sunburn here as a baby through a blanket. There’s a lot of bag piping in my family, a very Celtic family,” laughs participant Kate LaFrance.

The event has come a long way since 1981, and is listed as one of New Brunswick’s top festivals which includes highland dancing, athletics and entertainment. Piping and drumming always seems to be a crowd favorite.

“My grandfather was the president of the Anagance highland society for years and I remember growing up and seeing him in his kilt, I thought it was so beautiful and loved it so I wanted to be apart of that,” says Amanda Steeves, a drummer participating in the games.

The event draws about 7,000 visitors each year, and as event organizers like to say, this is the one weekend where everyone can be a Scot for the day.