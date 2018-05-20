Highland Gathering brings a little bit of Scotland to the Queen City

For the athletes competing in the Canadian Highland Games Championships in Regina, it’s the ultimate test of strength, technique and power.

“We put stones, which is a precursor to the modern day Olympic shot put, we’re throwing the hammer which is a precursor to the modern day Olympic hammer, weights 28 and a 56 pound weight for height and one for distance,” Jason Johnston, chair of the event and a four-time Canadian champion, said.

The eight heavy events are well known staples of the Highland Games around the world.

“The original recorded history that’s available suggests that they developed in the early 11th century and that would have been around the time when Malcom Canmore was King of Scotland,” festival emcee Jeff Ingram said. “Rumour was that he used the heavy games to determine which of any of the guys around would make the best body guards.”

While you don’t have to be Scottish to take part, hundreds of locals flocked to Victoria Park for the two-day Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival.

“You can wander around and just get a little taste of Scotland,” one attendee said. “You can hear accents, just see all the different tartans.”

But it’s not just about the heavy events, dancing, piping and drumming are also staples and fan favourites.

“We liken it to a hockey competition, which sounds a little strange, but it gives a chance for the band and their family members to come together and create a sense of community,” another attendee said.

Sasha McGreevy, 16, and his band, the Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial Pipe Band, travelled from Winnipeg. Following in his mother’s footsteps, playing the bagpipes is a special past time.

“As soon as you get into it you don’t want to stop because you don’t want to forget any of the music because it’s so fun to play,” McGreevy said.

Bringing a little bit of Scottish to the Queen City, even if it’s just for the weekend.