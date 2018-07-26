Human error to blame for accidental discharge of officer’s firearm: HRP

Halifax Regional Police are blaming human error on the accidental discharge of an officer’s firearm Thursday morning.

In a news release, police said the officer was doing a routine check of a firearm Thursday at 6:05 a.m. in a designated loading zone, when a round was accidentally discharged.

Police say the incident happened in the Central Division fall-in room at police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

There were no injuries or damage, and police say the officer “immediately contacted their supervisor.”

“A detailed review was conducted following the incident (Thursday), including officer training, assessing the state of the weapon and the suitability of the environment where the incident occurred,” police said in the news release.

Police found no deficiencies, and determined it was an isolated case of human error.