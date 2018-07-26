Owner of Newmarket marijuana dispensary arrested for second time

NEWMARKET, Ont. – Police say the owner of a Newmarket, Ont., marijuana dispensary is facing charges for the second time in just over a month.
York regional police say they began investigating the Green Door Dispensary in early June.
They allege marijuana was seized during a search on June 14 and the 54-year-old owner was charged with trafficking.
Police say they received complaints from the community in early July that the Green Door Dispensary had reopened.
They allege officers seized marijuana again on Wednesday and the owner was arrested and charged with two counts each of trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused was to appear in court on Thursday.
