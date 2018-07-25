Man facing attempted murder charges follow stabbing of woman, 3-year-old in Antigonish

A 41-year-old man is facing two counts of attempted murder after a woman and three-year-old were stabbed in Antigonish, N.S., Wednesday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at 8:30 a.m., they responded to a 911 call from a woman on Brookland Street claiming a man tried to stab her and the child in the home.

Police say at the time of the call, the woman was at a neighbour’s home with the child, and the man was still inside the residence.

Both victims were sent to hospital and are expected to recover, according to police.

Officers arrested the suspect a short time later outside the home.

Police say they expect to continue to examine the scene for the next several hours, and barricades have been set up that will limit the public’s access.

The suspect, who was not named, is expected to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Thursday to face the charges.