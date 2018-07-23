Crime
July 23, 2018 5:09 pm

Winnipeg senior charged with stabbing elderly husband; body found six days later

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police say a senior has been arrested after her husband was stabbed.

Global News
A Winnipeg senior has been charged with second-degree murder after her husband was stabbed to death July 15 and found six days later.

Police were called to an apartment on Henderson Highway to check on the well-being of an elderly man. When they got there, they found the man dead with “obvious stab wounds,” police said.

The man and his wife had an argument on July 15, said police, and the man was stabbed in the upper body, leading to his death.

Out-of-province relatives called police several days later after not hearing from the man, police confirmed Monday.

The man’s wife continued to live in the apartment after he died, they added.

The victim has been identified as Hans George Scheppner, 85.

Anne-Dore Maria Scheppner, 73, has been charged with second-degree murder. She is in custody.

