July 25, 2018 3:16 pm
Updated: July 25, 2018 3:28 pm

Blayne Lastman, son of former mayor Mel Lastman, to enter mayoral race

By Ryan Rocca Global News

Blayne Lastman said he will enter Toronto's mayoral race Thursday morning.

Blayne Lastman, the son of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman, is set to enter Toronto’s mayoral race Thursday.

Blayne confirmed to Global News that he will be filing papers to enter the mayoral race at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

He also plans to hold a press conference at the Sheraton Centre later that morning.

Blayne’s father, Mel, was the mayor of Toronto from 1998 to 2003. Prior to that, he was the mayor of the former city of North York for about 25 years.

While his father was in municipal politics, Blayne expanded their family furniture and appliance business, Lastman’s Bad Boy, throughout the GTA.

According to the company’s website, Blayne helped to expand the business to a number of locations including North York, Mississauga, Barrie and Whitby.

Twenty-one other candidates are currently registered in the mayoral race, including incumbent John Tory.

The deadline to register to run in municipal elections in Ontario is this Friday at 2 p.m.

Voters head to the polls in municipal elections across Ontario on October 22.

Global News