Missing youth with health conditions found: Prince Albert RCMP

UPDATE: Prince Albert RCMP announced on July 25 Charles Laliberte was located safe and sound.

The 16-year-old boy was reported missing from the Christopher Lake area at around 8 p.m. on July 23.

Laliberte is five-foot six and weighs 120 pounds. He was last known to be wearing grey sweats, a black hoodie, a black T-shirt, navy sweat pants, and a grey hat.

He may have headed to Île-à-la-Crosse, but police said this has not been confirmed.

Police said Laliberte is considered a vulnerable youth with health conditions.

Anyone with information on Laliberte’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.