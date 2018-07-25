Islamic State claims responsibility for Toronto mass shooting, yet provides no evidence

The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Toronto mass shooting, calling the attacker a “soldier” who was responding to calls to “target citizens of coalition countries.”

The statement issued Wednesday by Amaq, an ISIS mouthpiece, provided no evidence the terrorist group was linked to Sunday’s shooting that killed two and wounded 13.

A translation of the statement by the Middle East Media Research Institute said Amaq attributed the claim to a “security source” and indicted the killer had acted on behalf of the group.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Tuesday there was no national security link to the gun attack in Toronto’s Greektown by Faisal Hussain, a 29-year-old retail worker.

When contacted Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Goodale said: “No comment.”

According to a statement issued by his family, Hussain suffered from severe mental health problems. Police sources have also said he had been previously apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Amaq last claimed an attack in Canada in 2016 when Aaron Driver, an online ISIS supporter, was killed by police in his driveway while leaving his home to conduct a suicide bombing.