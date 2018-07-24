Julianna Kozis, 10, identified as second victim killed in Danforth shooting

Julianna Kozis has been identified by Toronto police as the second victim killed in Sunday’s shooting on Danforth Avenue.

Kozis was 10 years old and lived in Markham.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti released a statement Monday evening expressing condolences to Kozis’ family. He said the City of Markham will lower its flags in honour of Kozis.

READ MORE: Reese Fallon, 18, identified as victim of Danforth shooting

Scarpitti also said a book of condolences will be available for signing at the Markham Civic Centre.

Police and paramedics were called to the Logan and Danforth avenues area after 10 p.m. on Sunday after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired.

Eighteen-year-old Reese Fallon, who recently graduated high school and was set to attend McMaster University in the fall for nursing, was also fatally shot. Thirteen others were injured.

Chief Mark Saunders said police arrived at the scene and quickly identified the suspect, who was armed with a handgun. He said an exchange of gunfire ensued and the shooter died of gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Toronto Danforth shooting: Here’s what we know and still don’t know

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), an independent agency that investigates police-involved incidents resulting in death and serious injury, identified the suspect Monday afternoon as Toronto resident Faisal Hussain.

Police did not say whether Hussain was shot by police or if it was self-inflicted. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

A statement released on behalf of Hussain’s family Monday evening said he had “severe mental health challenges, struggling with psychosis and depression his entire life.”