‘I’m the person for this’: Eric Lee, 68, files to join Kingston mayoral race

For many years he was known as “The Elevator Guy,” operating the elevator for customers in the old S & R Department store in downtown Kingston.

Now, 68 year-old Eric Lee wants to go to the “top floor” of city politics.

After filing his papers earlier this week, Lee has become the city’s second candidate in this fall’s mayoral race. Born in Toronto but raised in California, this marks Lee’s first venture into politics, one for which he says he’s ready.

“I am a political person who understands public issues,” Lee said. “I understand tax issues, I understand economics, I know environment, I know health issues and how it ties itself in, and I’m the person for this.”

Lee, a self described “political animal,” is also a music lover, history buff and former competitive swimmer. His decision to run makes it a race, something that sitting mayor Bryan Paterson is happy about.

“Democracy always works better when you have more people putting their names forward as candidates for mayor and council, and it’s never an easy decision,” Paterson said. “You really do put yourself out there. But it gives voters the choice.”

Nominations for the October 22 municipal and school board elections close this Friday.