Alphonso Davies
July 24, 2018 4:51 pm

Bayern Munich finalizes transfer for Whitecaps star midfielder Alphonso Davies

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alphonso Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled the Liberian civil war, and the family later emigrated to Canada, settling in Edmonton.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VANCOUVER – German soccer giant Bayern Munich has finalized a transfer for Vancouver Whitecaps star Alphonso Davies, according to multiple media reports.

A TSN report says the transfer fee for the rights to the 17-year-old Canadian international midfielder could reach as high as US$20 million with bonuses, which would shatter the record price fetched by an MLS player.

The current record was set in 2008, when Spanish club Villarreal spent $10 million to acquire then-18-year-old striker Jozy Altidore from the New York Red Bulls.

Davies was not at the Whitecaps’ training session on Tuesday, and the club declined comment on the transfer reports.

The rising star has eight assists and three goals in 20 games with the Whitecaps this season, his third with the team.

