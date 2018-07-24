City council in Vernon bans ‘homeless’ shopping carts

Banning shopping carts in Vernon is a positive step in ending a growing conflict between local businesses and the homeless, according to a city councilor.

On Monday, city council agreed to ban commercial shopping carts on public property in the business improvement area. The ban was one of 46 recommendations made by the Activate Safety Task Force. The shopping cart ban was one of several recommendations accepted by council, while many other recommendations were debated.

The task force was created to address growing concerns the business community had with homelessness and social issues. Like many cities throughout North America, Vernon has its share of homeless people pushing their belongings around in a shopping cart.

“It does send the message that ‘Look, we’re serious about this.’ If you want to drag around three shopping carts full of junk and then leave them on somebody’s property, you’ll have to either modify that behavior or find a jurisdiction where you can do that,” said councilor Scott Anderson.

Council is also requiring that retailers use theft protection for their shopping carts; that retailers dispose of decommissioned carts at their own expense; that retailers recover abandoned carts when identified; and that bylaw enforce the new rule for repeated non-compliance.

Council also supported the recommendation that the city hire three new fulltime bylaw officers dedicated to seasonal foot/bike patrols in so-called ‘trouble spots.’ Council also is asking Vernon RCMP to expand its downtown enforcement.

“The idea is that most of these street-entrenched people are in that area, the downtown on the other side of the highway,” said Vernon mayor Akbal Mund. “So by having a presence starting out there in the morning, it just provides those uniforms on the street that the task force was looking for.”

