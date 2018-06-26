Long time Vernon city councillor passes away

The City of Vernon has confirmed that long time city councillor Bob Spiers has passed away.

“It is with profound sadness and shock that I announce the passing of Coun. Bob Spiers,” Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund said. “Bob was in council meetings yesterday, serving the residents of Vernon until shortly before his death.”

The city tweeted out the news Tuesday morning.

Vernon Councillor Bob Spiers passes away https://t.co/RNGanwHDo1 — City of Vernon (@CityofVernon) June 26, 2018

Spiers, 71, was a three-term councillor who was first elected to Vernon Council in 2008.

In a news release, the city said that Spiers was known for his diligence in all financial matters, always with the goal of getting the best value for residents’ tax dollars.

Spiers also wrote and published the Vernon Blog, which is an open newsletter to help keep the citizens of Vernon up-to-date on council happenings.

“Our hearts go out to Bob’s wife of 41 years, Nancy, and his children Greg, 36, a program developer for the BBC; Chris, 34, an RCMP member; and Pamela 32, a teacher,” Mind said. “He leaves behind a wonderful and strong family and I know they will be a great source of comfort and support to one another.”

A cause of death has not been released but donations are being accepted at the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his honour.

Funeral details have yet to be released.