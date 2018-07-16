Kelowna businesses pulling out of downtown because of growing homeless issue
It’s been nine months since the controversial Cornerstone shelter on Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna opened its doors to the homeless. Shortly after, local businesses began complaining about growing safety issues. Some even hinted that they might move. Well, today two companies are doing just that. Vancouver Career College has stopped taking new students and is looking for another location as is another business — both within a stones throw of Cornerstone.