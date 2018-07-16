Kelowna business eyeing relocation because of homelessness, safety issues

One business in downtown Kelowna says it is being forced to relocate because of social issues spurring from a nearby homeless shelter.

Meanwhile, the society that runs the shelter seems indifferent about its neighbour’s plight.

Vancouver Career College says it is now searching for a new location because of safety issues, such as used syringes, the stench of urine and people using alcoves as shelters. The college is located at 1649 Pandosy Street, a stone’s throw from the Cornerstone emergency shelter at 425 Leon Avenue.

The Cornerstone shelter, which opened on Nov. 30, 2017, is operated by the John Howard Society of B.C.

“This goes back a few months ever since the homeless shelters adjacent to the campus were expanded (and now has a ‘no barrier’ designation),” said Edward Jonathan, Vancouver Career College regional vice president. “We have experienced a much higher volume of people in the neighbourhood leading to various unpleasant ‘activities’ in and around our campus, leading to serious safety issues, some of which are highlighted below.”

Here are the issues, as listed by VCC:

Used syringes and condoms scattered around our building. Urine and vomit in the alcoves.

Homeless people using our alcoves as shelters and refusing to move out prior to our staff and students arriving for classes.

More recently, a garbage container fire that damaged the fire exit door and wall.

Two window panes smashed last week.

“We cannot allow our staff and students to have to continue to face these conditions,” continued Jonathan. “While we are concerned for anybody who is in need, the situation needs to be handled in a way that it does not harm local citizens and businesses.

“We have contacted the city, but they say there’s not much they can do and, in fact, these homeless shelters will now exist long term.”

We’re here for the long term, whether neighours like it or not, seems to be the approach the John Howard Society is taking.

“Homelessness is a nation-wide issue and requires a full and robust community-wide response,” the John Howard Society told Global Okanagan in an email.

“We understand that the presence of the Cornerstone shelter has been impactful on the VCC and other neighbours, and hope their new locations will create the environments that they want for their students and customers.”