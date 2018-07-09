Vernon city council to receive homelessness task force report today

It’s called the Activate Safety Task Force, and its goals are to address issues related to homelessness, poverty, addiction and criminal behavior in downtown Vernon.

This afternoon, Vernon city council will receive a report from the task force and what impact those social issues have on local businesses.

Task Force chairperson Darrin Taylor says some individual business owners have taken it upon themselves to act out in frustration, but says that’s not effective. According to Taylor, the solution is a community-based approach and getting everyone to help.

Members of the task force include Brian Quiring, Kari Wilton, Kevin Korol, Selena Stevens, Vickie Eide, Rick Lavin, Cst. Kerri Parish and Scott Anderson.

In related news, last week, Penticton issued a zero-tolerance strategy regarding unacceptable behaviors and illegal activities in the downtown core. The strategy was bluntly titled ‘the party is over.’

“A very small amount of people are causing a tremendous amount of problems in our community,” Peter Weeber, Penticton’s chief administrative officer, told Global Okanagan.

Weeber added that city council has made it clear that it supports local business, which pays bills, while “the problem makers aren’t paying any bills.”