Vernon homelessness task force taking shape

Ways to reduce the impact of homeless residents, and people with addictions, on Vernon’s businesses will be examined by a task force starting next week.

The committee was formed after frustrated merchants demanded action from city council last fall.

Councillor Juliette Cunningham says the task force will come up with recommendations for council to consider, but says there’s no easy solutions.

Councilors Brian Quiring and Scott Anderson will be council’s reps on the task force, which will also include reps from business, the RCMP and Vernon bylaw.