Bombers’ Harris named Top Performer after career-best day against Argos

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris has been honoured for his dominating Week 6 performance.

Harris was named a CFL Top Performer after rushing for 161 yards, which was a career high, and one touchdown in the Bombers win over the Toronto Argonauts July 21. He also added a receiving touchdown.

In six games, the Winnipegger now has a league-leading 610 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Harris is the third Bomber to earn the honour this season, joining quarterback Chris Streveler (Week 2) and linebacker Adam Bighill (Week 4).

He is also starting to make his mark on the CFL record book, with the Week 6 performance moving him into 15th place on the CFL’s all-time rushing list (6,878 yards), and second place among Canadian rushers.

Signings

The team added two players Tuesday morning, signing national linebacker Frédéric Plesius to the active roster and international receiver Brisly Estime to the practice roster.

Plesius has spent five seasons in the CFL with Hamilton and Montreal, playing in 73 games. He also played university football with the Laval Rouge et Or, winning two Vanier Cup championships.

Estime played four seasons with the NCAA’s Syracuse Orange and signed with the NFL’s New York Jets in 2017 as an undrafted free agent.

The Bombers host the Argos in a rematch on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Investors Group Field.

