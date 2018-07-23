Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Adarius Bowman traded to Montreal Alouettes

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have traded wide receiver Adarius Bowman to the Montreal Alouettes for a conditional eighth round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft.

RELATED: Nichols, Harris lead Winnipeg Blue Bombers past Toronto Argonauts 38-20

Bowman has struggled during his second stint with the Bombers, catching just nine passes for 95 yards in six games. He was held to zero receptions in three of those games. The three-time CFL All Star sat sixth among the team in receiving yards before being dealt.

“We know how productive he’s been, it just didn’t work out here,” Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea told 680 CJOB.

“Hopefully it’s a good opportunity for Adarius. It’s not easy. It’s business…it’s tough.”

Bowman returned to Winnipeg this past off-season following seven years with the Edmonton Eskimos. He previously spent two seasons with the Bombers early in his career.

RELATED: “Why not Winnipeg?” Adarius Bowman excited to be back with Blue Bombers

In 130 career CFL games, Bowman has put up 9,119 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns.