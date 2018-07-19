Receiver Andy Fantuz retires after 12-year CFL career

HAMILTON – One of the most productive Canadian receivers in CFL history is calling it quits.

Former Roughrider and Tiger-Cat Andy Fantuz announced his retirement before Thursday night’s game between Hamilton and Saskatchewan.

The 34-year-old native of Chatham, Ont., played 12 CFL seasons with Saskatchewan (2006-11) and Hamilton (2012-17), registering 637 receptions for 8,363 yards and 44 touchdowns. He is ranked fourth among Canadians in receptions and 18th on the overall CFL list.

Fantuz was named the league’s most outstanding Canadian in 2010. He played in five Grey Cup games, winning one in 2007 with the Roughriders. He also was named the Grey Cup game’s most valuable Canadian twice.

Fantuz battled injuries in recent years, playing just three games in 2017 after returning from a torn ACL. He was not signed by any team for the 2018 season.

The Roughriders picked Fantuz third overall in 2006 after an outstanding university career with the Western Mustangs. He won the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in the CIS in 2005.