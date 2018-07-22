Nichols, Harris lead Winnipeg Blue Bombers past Toronto Argonauts 38-20

Andrew Harris is Mike O’Shea’s kind of player.

Harris ran for a career-high 161 yards and scored two TDs to lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers past the Toronto Argonauts 38-20 on Saturday afternoon. It was the second career-best in as many weeks for Harris and his third straight 100-yard effort.

“Man, I would’ve loved to play with him,” said O’Shea, the Bombers head coach. “I would’ve been fired up on the sidelines all the time he got the ball, I would’ve begging the offensive coaches to just give it to Andrew.”

The five-foot-10, 211-pound Harris anchored Winnipeg’s 184-yard rushing attack. The Bombers came into the game averaging a CFL-high 171 rushing yards per contest.

But Harris, a 31-year-old native of Winnipeg, couldn’t forget about the fumble he lost late in the first half that allowed Toronto to kick a field goal and pull to within 25-12 at halftime.

“It feels great but I think the biggest thing about this game is I’ll be looking back on that fumble,” he said.

“Those five guys up front (offensive live) are doing an amazing job. There are times I just have my head down and I am pumping my legs and they’re carrying me through an extra three, four, five, six yards sometimes … I’m so proud of them.”

Harris now has 6,878 career rushing yards, moving past Jon Cornish (6,844) for second all-time among Canadian-born players. The late Normie Kwong is tops with 9,022 yards.

Winnipeg (3-3) earned the victory a week after blowing a 17-0 half-time advantage against B.C. and losing 20-17. The score flattered Toronto (1-4), which put up 19 points off three Bombers miscues.

READ MORE: Lions stun Bombers 20-17 in second half comeback win

The Argos converted two fumble recoveries into 11 points to pull to within 25-12 at the half. Llevi Noel returned Kevin Fogg’s punt-return fumble 49 yards for the TD at 14:11 of the second before James Franklin found Armanti Edwards for the two-point convert.

Toronto’s Cleyon Laing then recovered Harris’s fumble at the Winnipeg 51 with 12 seconds left. That set up Ronnie Pfeffer’s 31-yard field goal to end the half.

Winnipeg countered in the third with Nichols’ one-yard TD run at 4:15 and Justin Medock’s 16-yard field goal at 8:58 for a 35-12 advantage.

But Jermaine Gabriel returned Nic Demski’s fumble 87 yards for the TD at 13:07. Franklin’s two-point convert cut Winnipeg’s lead to 35-20.

The Bombers responded once again, with Medlock’s 19-yard field goal at 6:05 of the fourth.

After throwing three interceptions against B.C., Nichols completed 19-of-27 passes for 245 yards with two TDs while scoring another. He called Saturday’s contest a “response game.”

“Sometimes a game like last week can be one that’s a turning point in your season,” Nichols said.

“But I think we have veteran guys here who understood this was an urgency game for us and we came out and played like it in all three phases. Obviously we’d love to not give them freebies on turnovers, but aside from that I think we played a great team game.”

Winnipeg registered 429 total offensive yards while holding Toronto to just 173. The Argos ran for just 22 yards on nine carries with James Wilder Jr. finishing with -2 yards on his three rushes.