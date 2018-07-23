Wildfire shuts down Trans Canada, evacuations begin in Spences Bridge

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has ordered the evacuation of three addresses along the Trans Canada Highway in Spences Bridge following a wildfire that broke out around 4 p.m. Monday.

The properties involved in the order include 3915, 3925, 3941 Trans Canada Hwy.

Highway 1 was shut down on the north end of Spences Bridge at 4 p.m. due to the blaze burning up from the train tracks.

Most of Spences Bridge has been put on evacuation alert due to the growing wildfire, which the B.C. Wildfire Service estimates is 40 hectares in size.

A gathering centre for evacuees has been set up at the Archie Clements Community Hall on the Merritt-Spences Bridge Highway.

DriveBC suggests no time for the highway to reopen. Alternate routes are via Highways 8, 5, 12 and 97c.

Locals report the fire started near the train tracks next to the Fraser River below the town.