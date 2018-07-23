BC wildfires
July 23, 2018 11:50 pm

Wildfire shuts down Trans Canada, evacuations begin in Spences Bridge

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

View from above the Spences Bridge Wildfire, July 23, 2018

Courtesy: BC Wildfire Service/ Global Okanagan
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has ordered the evacuation of three addresses along the Trans Canada Highway in Spences Bridge following a wildfire that broke out around 4 p.m. Monday.

The properties involved in the order include 3915, 3925, 3941 Trans Canada Hwy.

Evacuations and alerts in Spences Bridge, BC, July 23, 2018 at 8:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service/ Global Okanagan

Highway 1 was shut down on the north end of Spences Bridge at 4 p.m. due to the blaze burning up from the train tracks.

Most of Spences Bridge has been put on evacuation alert due to the growing wildfire, which the B.C. Wildfire Service estimates is 40 hectares in size.

A gathering centre for evacuees has been set up at the Archie Clements Community Hall on the Merritt-Spences Bridge Highway.

DriveBC suggests no time for the highway to reopen. Alternate routes are via Highways 8, 5, 12 and 97c.

Locals report the fire started near the train tracks next to the Fraser River below the town.

