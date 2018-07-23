Man, 25, charged with second-degree murder in death of Richmond Hill woman

York Regional Police say a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman north of Toronto has turned himself in.

Police say they were called to an apartment in the area of Davis Drive and Leslie Street in Newmarket on Saturday morning, where the body of a woman was discovered with “obvious signs of trauma.”

The victim has been identified by police as Alyssa Lightstone, a Richmond Hill resident. Police said she died of a gunshot wound.

On Saturday, police said they were looking for a shirtless man seen running from the area.

Ali Nadderi, 25, of Richmond Hill turned himself in after 2:30 a.m on Monday, police said. He has been charged with second-degree murder and was expected to appear in court on Monday.

York police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.