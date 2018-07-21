Some B.C. wildfire evacuees return home

Some people forced to leave their homes because of the Mount Eneas wildfire near Peachland can now return home.

Properties on Callan Road, North Beach, Greata Ranch and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park have been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

Residents of 38 properties on Brent Road and Highway 97 South are also allowed to return home, although they’re still under an evacuation alert.

Officials say they must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

View of the Okanagan fires today as we drive along #BCHwy97 SB near #Peachland pic.twitter.com/pyeItG5Z6E — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 21, 2018

Properties in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen west of Highway 97 and north of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park still remain under an evacuation order, as do properties in the District of Summerland in the Garnet Valley area.

Meadow Valley is a community near #Summerland still recovering from this spring’s floods. Signs also line Garnet Valley Road saying “thank you fire crew.” #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/YY6WQReZso — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 21, 2018

Finlay Creek Cabins has also been added to the evacuation alert.

As people return home, the Central Okanagan emergency operations centre is asking the public to stay out of fire-affected areas for safety and says hazardous conditions might exist on private properties.

“It was a little scary thinking it was going to come down the hill really quickly.” Stacey de Boer is under an evacuation alert in Meadow Valley. #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/QYo5qI0Lyp — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 21, 2018

Officials are also reminding people that if their power went out, the food in their fridge might not be safe to eat.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Support Services Reception Centre at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church in West Kelowna is now closed.