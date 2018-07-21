B.C. wildfire update Saturday: Mount Eneas fire grows

The lightning-caused fire between Peachland and Summerland is estimated to be nearly 1,400 hectares in size.

After being held at 1,000 hectares for most of Friday, it grew by 374 hectares in the evening, according to updates posted to the BC Wildfire Service’s website.

Approximately 75 properties are currently under an evacuation order on the south side of the Mount Eneas wildfire, and another 154 properties are under an evacuation alert.