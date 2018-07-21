mount eneas
July 21, 2018 12:43 pm
Updated: July 21, 2018 1:09 pm

B.C. wildfire update Saturday: Mount Eneas fire grows

Global News

As wildfire activity intensifies across B.C., Saturday will be another busy day for those tackling the fires. Kyla Fraser with the BC Wildfire Service joins us with the latest

The lightning-caused fire between Peachland and Summerland is estimated to be nearly 1,400 hectares in size.

After being held at 1,000 hectares for most of Friday, it grew by 374 hectares in the evening, according to updates posted to the BC Wildfire Service’s website.

Approximately 75 properties are currently under an evacuation order on the south side of the Mount Eneas wildfire, and another 154 properties are under an evacuation alert.

