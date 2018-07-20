Okanagan fires: Evacuation alert for Meadow Valley

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for 49 properties in the Meadow Valley area.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre says the alert is due to the threat of wildfire in the vicinity of Meadow Valley Road, Fish Lake Road, Marsh Lane, Osborne Road, Relkey Road and Savanna Road, north of Faulder in Electoral Area F.

The RDOS says residents in this area are not being asked to leave their homes at this time, but in the event that an evacuation order is issued, residents may have limited time to leave and should get prepared now.