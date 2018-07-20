BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire
July 20, 2018 1:13 pm
Updated: July 20, 2018 1:21 pm

Photo gallery: Submitted photos of fires in the Okanagan

By Online Journalist  Global News

An evening photo of smoke gathering over the Okanagan from fires burning throughout the Valley.

Brandon Booth
Viewers are submitting photos of the ongoing fires throughout the Okanagan. If you have a photo you’d like to share, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter page.

 

 

Blair Dickson 1

Photos of fires burning in the Okanagan.

Blair Dickson
Blair Dickson 2

Blair Dickson
Brandon Booth 1

An evening photo of smoke gathering over the Okanagan from fires burning throughout the Valley.

Brandon Booth
Don Mann 1

Don Mann
Don Mann 2

Don Mann
Don Mann 3

Don Mann
Gail Walsh 1

Gail Walsh
Kari Kallen (2)

Kari Kallen
Kari Kallen (3)

Kari Kallen
Kari Kallen (4)

Kari Kallen
Kari Kallen (5)

Kari Kallen
Laurie MacKenzie 1

Laurie MacKenzie
Laurie MacKenzie 2

Laurie MacKenzie
Loraine Taylor 1

Loraine Taylor
Loraine Taylor 2

Loraine Taylor
Mckenna Robson 1

Mckenna Robson
Rick Murray 1

Rick Murray

BC Wildfire
Fire
good creek fire
Kelowna
mount eneas
Okanagan Mountain Park fire
peachland
summerland
West Kelowna

Global News