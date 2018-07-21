B.C. wildfire Saturday: Hundreds of properties remain under evacuation alert

More than 100 fires were burning across B.C. on Saturday as crews spent another busy day of fighting the flames.

The number of properties under evacuation order or alert remains at nearly 1,000 as the fires continue to burn in the popular tourist area of the province’s southern Interior.

The worst of the fires is in the Okanagan where the Mt. Eneas wildfire, burning four kilometres south of Peachland, is still considered out of control.

The fire, now at an estimated 1,374 hectares, has tripled in size since Wednesday and nearly 700 people are affected by evacuation alerts.

WATCH: Mt. Eneas fire from the air

However, there were also signs of progress.

On Saturday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinded an evacuation order for properties north of Summerland. Those properties remain on evacuation alert.

EOC Update July 21, 2018 3 pm. All residential properties in Electoral Area “F” North Beach and Greata Ranch removed from Evacuation Order Area but remain on advisory Evacuation Alert.https://t.co/NcErrGFV6h pic.twitter.com/S1tGAIWfnC — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) July 21, 2018

And late Saturday, the remaining 69 of 198 properties who were placed on evacuation alert in the Glenrosa area due to the Law Creek wildfire had the notice lifted.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday evening, the Central Okanagan Regional District said there were 698 properties under evacuation alert, but none in the district under evacuation order.

You can see a detailed map of evacuation alerts for the District here.

A number of properties in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen west of Highway 97 and north of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park do still remain under an evacuation order, as do properties in the District of Summerland in the Garnet Valley area.

Firefighters in Kelowna had a brief scare after a fire broke out on Knox Mountain.

A quick response from crews allowed them to knock the fire down quickly. The fire broke out near Kathleen Lake and at least one helicopter was seen bucketing water onto the fire. The cause of the Knox Mountain blaze fire is now under investigation.

WATCH: Local businesses affected by Okanagan wildfires

The fires are affecting local businesses, including wineries.

Rick Thrussell, owner of Sage Hill Winery, said business is down 60 per cent compared to this time last year, even though the fire is nowhere near his property.

READ MORE: UPDATED: B.C. wildfire update Saturday: Mount Eneas fire grows

“It is impacting a… small percentage of our wineries,” he said.

“I think it’s important to realize that this is having a negative impact especially for those wineries that aren’t able to open right now, but also for the majority of the wineries that are able to open.

WATCH: Raw video from Summerland

We’re hoping that the message gets out that … it’s pretty much business as usual here.”

Crews are also dealing with the Hobo Creek fire burning near Golden.

The lightning-caused fire has burned 70 hectares, about 12 kilometres west of highway 95. More than 40 firefighters are working on the fire alongside four airtankers and three pieces of heavy equipment.

The fire is not threatening any homes or structures.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service says it’s making headway in fight against Okanagan fires

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army is mobilizing its emergency response units to support first responders and wildfire evacuees across B.C.

Eighteen emergency community response units are on standby. They’re equipped with stoves, fridges and grills to serve on location. They can quickly relocate should circumstances change.

WATCH: B.C. wildfires grow, prompting more evacuation alerts

The army is also on the ground in West Kelowna and Penticton, providing food, hydration, blankets and emotional support.

The Salvation Army provided more than 260,000 meals and hydration items to first responders, evacuees and others affected by last year’s wildfires.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and container use to those affected by the wildfires in the Okanagan region.

The company wants to help people who need a secure place to store their belongings if they are forced to abandon their homes. Families looking for help can contact the nearest U-Haul facility.

B.C. has already burned through its entire wildfire fighting budget — $89 million have been spent so far, almost $20 million more than the province allocated to firefighting efforts.

Those numbers are still well behind the mark from last year’s historic wildfire season — $112 million had been spent at this time last year.

Almost $650 million was spent by the end of wildfire season.

— With files from Rumina Daya, Jules Knox and The Canadian Press