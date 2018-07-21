Traffic
July 21, 2018 12:11 pm
Updated: July 21, 2018 12:16 pm

4 people seriously injured in central Alberta rollover

Web Producer  Global News

A photo of an RCMP vehicle.

Global News/File
Four people were seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in central Alberta Friday evening.

Blackfalds RCMP said a vehicle rolled over on a rural road about two kilometres south of Highway 11A at around 8 p.m.

The four people inside the vehicle were in serious condition, with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said. Some of the occupants were airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

The cause of the rollover is being investigated by Blackfalds RCMP, along with the help of the RCMP Collision Analyst and RCMP K Division Traffic Services.

Police said they won’t be releasing the identities of those involved in the crash.

