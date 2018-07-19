Charges laid after 8 dogs seized from central Alberta hotel room

A woman is facing 12 charges after eight dogs were seized from a hotel room in Innisfail, Alta.

Police were called at around 11:35 Tuesday night about a suspicious woman. A woman was arrested because she “was believed to have dogs in her possession, contrary to court-imposed conditions to not possess animals,” RCMP said.

The next morning, eight dogs were sized by RCMP and were taken to an animal rescue organization.

READ MORE: RCMP seize 8 dogs ‘in distress’ from Innisfail hotel room

An employee who was on hand for the seizure said the dogs were stressed but in good physical condition.

In a separate investigation, Innisfail RCMP were told about a woman pretending to be a law enforcement officer and asking a woman about her pet. The woman posing as an officer reportedly tried to take the dog.

Karin Adams, 46, is facing eight counts of failing to obtain a dog licence, and one count each of mischief, personating a peace officer, driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence, trespassing and harbouring more than three dogs.

Adams, of no fixed address, is scheduled to be in Red Deer Provincial Court on July 31.

On Thursday, police said seven of the eight dogs were lawfully owned by Adams. Police said she either purchased them or had been given the dog by previous owners.

Innisfail is about 120 kilometres north of Calgary.

– With files from Emily Mertz/Alannah Page, Global News