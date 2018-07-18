RCMP seize 8 dogs ‘in distress’ from Innisfail hotel room

Alberta RCMP seized eight dogs from a hotel room in Innisfail after a woman was arrested there late Tuesday night.

At 11:25 p.m., police received a complaint about a suspicious woman. The 46-year-old was found at the hotel and arrested because she “was believed to have dogs in her possession, contrary to court-imposed conditions to not possess animals,” RCMP said.

Early Wednesday morning, someone went into the hotel room to check on the dogs and they were taken by RCMP.

“The dogs were determined to be in distress and were taken to an animal rescue organization for their well-being,” police said.

RCMP are also looking at whether any of the dogs may have recently been stolen and are asking for the public’s help.

In a separate investigation, Innisfail RCMP were told a woman posing as law enforcement was asking a dog owner questions about her pet and allegedly tried to take the dog. This case is still being investigated and officers are trying to determine if the two incidents are related.

Innisfail RCMP are asking anyone who has been approached by a woman asking questions about dogs, or whose dog has been stolen, to contact them at (403) 227-3342.

Innisfail is located about 120 kilometres north of Calgary.