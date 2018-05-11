Canada
May 11, 2018 10:03 pm

Puppies rescued from abandoned car were among 44 dogs brought to Calgary animal group this week

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A file photo of a puppy.

Global Calgary
A A

Four puppies, all just a few weeks old, were recently found using an abandoned car for shelter in central Alberta.

Two adult dogs were with them — injured by quills from a porcupine.

The dog believed to be the puppies’ mother was emaciated, her ribs seen clear as day through her coat of fur.

IMG_1130

Meadow was rescued from abandoned car where she and her puppies were living. She had porcupine quills in her face when she was rescued.

Global News
IMG_1129

Meadow was rescued from abandoned car where she and her puppies were living. She had porcupine quills in her face when she was rescued.

The pack of six was rescued and brought to Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) a few days ago. They were six of 44 dogs brought in to the non-profit rescue group just this week.

Now, AARCS is reaching out for help finding people to open their hearts and homes to foster the animals.

“We’re just looking for people that are willing to bring an animal into their home [and] treat them as their own family pet until we can find them a new adoptive home,” AARCS’ executive director Deanna Thompson said.

“Really, there’s no better feeling than saving a life. Our foster homes do just that. We can’t operate without them.”

All but one kennel is full at the non-profit’s shelter. Unfortunately, while 44 dogs in a week seems like a high number, more often than not, the shelter is close to capacity. The group takes in between 100 to 130 dogs every month.

IMG_1124

Hudson is ten years old. He’s waiting for a foster home so he get ready to be adopted.

IMG_1121

These puppies are waiting for foster parents to take them home.

Thompson said AARCS foots the entire bill for fostering. It pays for food, dishes and any medical supplies.

It also has about 50 cats looking to be fostered out as well.

If you’d like to learn more or help foster any of the animals, you can contact AARCS here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AARCS
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society
Animal Rescue
Cats
Dog
Dog Rescue
foster animal
foster pets
Kittens
Puppies
Puppy
Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News