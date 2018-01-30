‘Public health concerns’ in residences on Calgary farm where animals seized: AHS

Police crews were back on scene at a rural farm in Calgary where dozens of animals were seized last week, but the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it wasn’t for a police investigation.

Officials with the city’s safety response unit were also on scene and said they were there as part of a public health investigation. Police said they were there as a safety precaution because weapons were seized from the scene during their initial investigation last Tuesday.

Property owner Fred Brokop said he fully cooperated with officials Tuesday and thought the heavy police presence was over the top.

“It just seemed a little crazy,” Brokop said. “I’ve never done anything to anybody, why am I all of a sudden targeted?”

Police said they take extra caution whenever weapons are involved in an investigation.

Brokop is facing 15 weapons-related charges, according to police, as well as one count of breach of a court order.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) officials have now wrapped up inspections to residences on the property.

“At this point, AHS can confirm that there are public health concerns with the residential premises in terms of safety of the residences for human habitation,” AHS spokesperson Bruce Conway said in an emailed statement.

Brokop said he was told he had to add some smoke detectors to homes and check the quality of his acreage water.

AHS won’t confirm specific details, but said a written report of the inspections will be released in the next two days.

The Calgary Humane Society said its investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Brokop is scheduled to appear in court in connection with the weapons-related offences March 15.