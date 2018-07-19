‘I want to leave’: London police investigate race-related incident as possible hate crime

London police are investigating a race-related incident in the city’s north-end Tuesday.

A video of the altercation posted to social media appears to show one man blocking another man from leaving a grocery store, calling him an “illegal alien.”

In the video, a man in a black hoodie can be seen trying to leave the Sobey’s on Adelaide Street, but another man wearing a red-shirt is forcibly blocking his path.

A woman off-camera appeared to be trying to help the man in the hoodie get out of the store.

“Let’s go, he can’t make a citizens arrest,” said the woman.

“But he can assault me, right?” said the man in the hoodie.

“Then you can call the police on him,” said the woman.

“Will you call for me?” said the man in the hoodie.

“Yeah, let’s go,” she said.

Then, at her encouragement, the man in the hoodie tried once again to get past the man in the red shirt but was forced back.

“Don’t touch him. Why are you touching him?” said the woman.

The man in the red shirt continued to step towards the man in the hoodie.

“I want to leave, stop assaulting me. I want to leave,” said the man in the hoodie.

For the duration of the 30-second Facebook video, the man in the red shirt is holding a cell phone to his ear.

Police are looking into the incident to determine whether a hate crime occurred.

This video contains offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised.