Crime
July 18, 2018 8:31 pm

‘This is a rare situation’: OPP officer assaulted at Bath, Ont. gas station

By

A theft report at a Bath, Ont. Macs resulted in a man assaulting an officer.

A A

An Ontario Provincial Police officer in Napanee is home with injuries sustained during an attack, after reporting to a theft at a gas station in Bath, Ont.

READ MORE: Police release suspect video, ask for public’s help after officer injured in Burnaby hit and run

The OPP says the assault occurred on Tuesday, July 17 at 1:45 p.m, when an officer with the Napanee Detachment of the OPP responded to a reported theft from the Mac’s Convenience Store in Bath, Loyalist Township.

READ MORE: Oshawa pair charged after car rammed, man assaulted in road rage incident: police

“This is a rare situation for the area [of Bath, Ont.],” said Shannon Cork, community safety officer for the OPP in Napanee.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes police taser Lindsay man said to be resisting arrest

Hugh Peever, 59, of Bath has been charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and two counts of resisting a police officer.

The OPP says Peever was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on August 21.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Bath
Charges
Court
Crime
Gas Station
Kingston
Napanee
officer
OPP
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News