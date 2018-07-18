‘This is a rare situation’: OPP officer assaulted at Bath, Ont. gas station

An Ontario Provincial Police officer in Napanee is home with injuries sustained during an attack, after reporting to a theft at a gas station in Bath, Ont.

The OPP says the assault occurred on Tuesday, July 17 at 1:45 p.m, when an officer with the Napanee Detachment of the OPP responded to a reported theft from the Mac’s Convenience Store in Bath, Loyalist Township.

“This is a rare situation for the area [of Bath, Ont.],” said Shannon Cork, community safety officer for the OPP in Napanee.

Hugh Peever, 59, of Bath has been charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and two counts of resisting a police officer.

The OPP says Peever was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on August 21.