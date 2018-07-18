Edmonton sports

July 18, 2018 3:52 pm

Edmonton Oilers sign forward Josh Currie to two-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press

NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames' Austin Carroll, right, hitting Edmonton Oilers' Josh Currie at an NHL game in Calgary, Alberta on Sept. 26, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Josh Currie to a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old from Charlottetown has spent the past three seasons with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, leading the team in scoring this past season with 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 68 games.

The five-foot-11. 190-pound forward has posted 106 points (52 goals, 54 assists), 129 penalty minutes and a plus-7 plus-minus rating in 188 career AHL games.

He had 85 points in 154 ECHL games prior to joining the Condors early in 2015-16.

Currie played major junior hockey with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Prince Edward Island Rocket (now Charlottetown Islanders) from 2009-13, serving as team captain in his last two seasons.

