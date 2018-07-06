Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz selling $1.85M cabin on Pigeon Lake

Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is selling his custom-designed, hand-crafted log cabin on Pigeon Lake and it could all be yours for a cool $1.85 million.

“This is a rare opportunity to own what is unquestionably one of the signature lakefront properties available,” reads the listing by realtor Larry Hahn. A land title document shows the property belongs to Katz.

Tucked away behind a shroud of luscious trees, with private beach access to Pigeon Lake’s Silver Beach, is the 2,652-square-foot log cabin.

The fully furnished, three-bedroom, three-bathroom cabin offers high ceilings and more than 3,000-square-feet of outdoor deck space.

The $1.85 million price tag includes pretty much everything on the property, including all the furniture, boats, docks and boatlift.

The property also has a separate 462-square-foot guest cabin, with space for up to four guests.

“In addition, the property has an oversized double garage also finished in the same hand-picked log style,” reads the listing.

“The attention to detail and quality of workmanship is evident throughout this amazing residence.”

The taxes on the property will run the new owner about $7,974, according to the listing.

The beachfront property is located about 85 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.