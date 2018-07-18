Vernon teen arrested in bear spray attack at Kalamalka Beach

A teenager who allegedly assaulted several people with bear spray at an Okanagan beach on Tuesday evening has been arrested.

Vernon RCMP said they received several calls around 8:30 p.m. of multiple people having been sprayed with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach in Coldstream.

Upon arrival, police said there were several groups of teens and witnesses who had either been affected or exposed to bear spray.

Police said they located and apprehended a 16-year-old male from Vernon after a quick search.

According to police, most of the victims were youth and teens, who were treated at the beach. Police added they believe that other victims left before receiving treatment and prior to being interviewed.

Police believe the attack was not random and that there was a prior connection between the suspect and a targeted victim, said RCMP Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau.

Police said they will be recommending charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes against the alleged young offender.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.