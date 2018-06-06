Two men arrested after robbery victims hit with bear spray in Dartmouth apartment
Two men have been arrested in a Dartmouth robbery where two victims were hit with bear spray.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to 15 Kennedy Dr. at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A man and a woman said they were inside their apartment when they answered a knock at the door.
They told police two men armed with knives and wearing masks doused them with bear spray, then stole cigarettes, medication and a small amount of cash.
Officers were able to follow the smell of bear spray to another apartment building the 10-block of Kennedy Drive. There, they found and arrested two men outside an apartment.
As of Wednesday morning, police have secured that second apartment while waiting for a search warrant.
The two victims received minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.
Police say it’s not known if the suspects and victims knew each other. The suspects are being held for court and will be facing charges of robbery, disguise with intent and weapons-related offences.
The investigation is ongoing.
