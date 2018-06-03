Four suspects wearing masks rob Dartmouth home of money and drugs

Halifax Regional Police are investing an armed robbery that occurred in Dartmouth overnight.

Just after midnight, four suspects entered a home on Windward Avenue through an unlocked door.

Police say two of the suspects were armed – one with a handgun and the other, a knife.

There were four adults in the home at the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported to police.

Investigators say the suspects took money and marijuana from the home and fled the scene in a vehicle.

There is no description of any of the suspects, as they were wearing masks at the time of the robbery. There is also no description of the vehicle.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate anyone. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police do not believe this was a random incident. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.