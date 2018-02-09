Halifax police asking for help identifying robbery suspects

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in connection with three robberies that occurred on Feb. 4 in Dartmouth.

The first happened at Boston Pizza on Portland Street at 12:36 a.m.

Police say two men entered the restaurant. Shortly after, one produced a knife and demanded cash from an employee.

The employee yelled and two co-workers came to help. One of the suspects grabbed several bottles of liquor and as he was fleeing, struck an employee in the face, causing a small cut. Both suspects fled on foot, dropping some of the liquor bottles in the parking lot along the way.

Officers were about to conduct a search of the area when a second robbery was reported, around 12:51 a.m. This time it was at the Needs Convenience Store on Prince Albert Road.

In this case, police say the clerk reported that two suspects entered the store, one of whom selected two beverages and approached the counter. He then pulled out a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

The clerk handed an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect and both men left the store on foot.

The third robbery happened at Ronnie’s Pizza on Main Street. It was reported to police at 6 p.m., but occurred at 12:40 a.m.

Police say two men entered the restaurant and approached the counter. Again, one of the men presented a knife and demanded money. Employees were able to scare the suspects away and they fled empty-handed.

Investigators believe the same suspects are responsible for all three robberies. One suspect is described as a white male, late teens to early 20s, five-feet seven-inches to five-feet eight-inches tall, with a heavier build, pimples, brown hair and scruff on his face. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black hat, jeans and white shoes at the time.

The second suspect is described as a white male, late teens to early 20s, approximately six feet tall, slim build with shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a blue coat, grey hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, camouflage boots and blue jeans.

Police seek public’s help identifying these two men in connection with a series of robberies

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.