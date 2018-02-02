Canada
February 2, 2018 10:38 am

Halifax bank robbed by man armed with utility knife: police

By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a robbery.

A 44-year-old man is in custody following an armed robbery in Halifax on Thursday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say a man entered the TD Bank on Spring Garden Road shortly before 5 p.m., approached a staff member and demanded money while holding a utility knife.

The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank.

Police were able to track the man down an hour later and arrested him.

The man, whose name has not been released, is facing charges of robbery, threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday.

