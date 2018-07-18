Crime
July 18, 2018 10:21 am
Updated: July 18, 2018 10:22 am

Man arrested after motorcyclist ‘clotheslined’ in Toronto: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A 45-year-old Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a motorcyclist by stretching a wire in his path.

Toronto police say the incident took place in the downtown core early Friday, when the suspect allegedly found a pile of wire attached to a pole.

Police allege the man stretched the wire across the road near a busy downtown intersection, then tightened the wire as the motorcyclist approached.

They say the cyclist was “clotheslined” off his bike.

Police did not say whether the motorcyclist was injured.

The suspect is charged with one count each of assault with a weapon and mischief endangering life.

