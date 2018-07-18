Police search for 4th suspect in apartment shooting, considered armed and dangerous

Barrie police are renewing their appeal for information regarding a daytime shooting outside an apartment complex in Barrie.

Police say the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on June 3, when officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on Edgehill Drive in the city.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, the suspects had already fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the shooting, however, officers are still seeking a fourth suspect.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Jesse Breese of Barrie. Officers say he is wanted for attempted murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Breese is described by police as a man approximately six-feet-tall with a thin build. He has brown hair, a full beard, green eyes and wears black-rimmed glasses.

Police arrested a 42-year-old Aurora man who had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

A 23-year-old Barrie man was also arrested in connection with the shooting incident. He is facing several charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm and common nuisance endangering a life.

Officers have also arrested a 23-year-old man from Bradford. He is facing several charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and careless use of a firearm.

According to police, all three men remain in custody following a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Barrie Police Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com.