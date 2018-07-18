Crime
July 18, 2018 11:58 am

Police search for 4th suspect in apartment shooting, considered armed and dangerous

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are searching for a fourth suspect in a shooting incident on June 3.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Barrie police are renewing their appeal for information regarding a daytime shooting outside an apartment complex in Barrie.

Police say the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on June 3, when officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on Edgehill Drive in the city.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, the suspects had already fled the scene in a vehicle.

READ MORE: Police arrest third suspect in connection with apartment shooting in Barrie

Police have arrested three men in connection with the shooting, however, officers are still seeking a fourth suspect.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Jesse Breese of Barrie. Officers say he is wanted for attempted murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Barrie police are searching for 21-year-old Jesse Breese in connection with a shooting in Barrie.

Barrie Police / Supplied

Story continues below

Breese is described by police as a man approximately six-feet-tall with a thin build. He has brown hair, a full beard, green eyes and wears black-rimmed glasses.

Police arrested a 42-year-old Aurora man who had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

A 23-year-old Barrie man was also arrested in connection with the shooting incident. He is facing several charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm and common nuisance endangering a life.

Officers have also arrested a 23-year-old man from Bradford. He is facing several charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and careless use of a firearm.

READ MORE: Police arrest suspect in connection with apartment shooting in Barrie

According to police, all three men remain in custody following a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Barrie Police Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4th suspect Barrie apartment shooting
apartment shooting
Attempted Murder
Barrie apartment shooting
Barrie apartment shooting suspect
Barrie Crime
Barrie Police
Barrie police search for suspect
Barrie shooting suspect
Crime
Edgehill Drive
Jesse Breese

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News