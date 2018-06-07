Police arrest suspect in connection with apartment shooting in Barrie

Barrie Police have arrested one man in connection with a shooting at an apartment building in Barrie on June 3.

According to police, three schools in Bradford were placed on a hold-and-secure after officers received information that a suspect could be in the area.

Police say they received information which allowed them to locate the vehicle of one of the three suspects. Officers attended a house on Romanelli Crescent in Bradford, where the suspect was found, however, police say he fled on foot.

While police searched for the suspect, three Bradford area schools were placed on hold-and-secure.

The investigation closed W.H Day Public school, Chris Hadfield Public School and St. Angela Merici Catholic School. However, all three schools have since re-opened.

Chris Hadfield Public School, and St. Angela Merici Catholic School are also acting as polling stations for the Ontario general election.

The hold-and-secure temporarily closed the polling stations, but all voting has since resumed. According to Elections Ontario, the polling stations will be open later to accommodate for the temporary closures.

Police say they were able to locate the suspect in a home on Faris Street, after searching for nearly four hours.

According to police, the man was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not yet laid any charges, however, he is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on June 8.

Police say the other two suspects in connection with the shooting are still outstanding.

With files from Katherine Ward.